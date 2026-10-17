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Durga Puja 2026: Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Mouni Roy and other celebs bring festive glam to pandals

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 21:42 IST

Durga Puja 2026 celebrations began in Mumbai on October 16. From Kajol and Jaya Bachchan to Mouni Roy, several Bollywood stars have been arriving at Mumbai's famous pandals to seek Maa Durga's blessings. Here's a look at the celebrities spotted so far.

Celebrities spotted at Durga Puja 2026
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(Photograph: X)

Celebrities spotted at Durga Puja 2026

Durga Puja 2026 has begun, and Bollywood celebrities are joining the festive celebrations with devotion and enthusiasm. From Kajol and Jaya Bachchan to Mouni Roy, several stars have been spotted seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga. As more celebrities arrive at the pandals in their festive looks, here's a look at the stars who have been spotted so far.

Kajol with Nysaa, Yug and Tanisha
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Kajol with Nysaa, Yug and Tanisha

Bollywood actress Kajol was spotted at Durga Puja celebrations. She wore a red-pink saree on the sixth day and chose an orange-grey saree on Saturday, marking the Saptami of Navratri 2026. She was accompanied by her daughter Nysa, son Yug, and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. She shared a special moment with her mother, which she also posted on her Instagram account, and was later seen sharing a warm hug with Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan
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Jaya Bachchan

On October 17, veteran star Jaya Bachchan attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She kept her look elegant in a traditional white saree and sought blessings from Goddess Durga.

Mouni Roy
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(Photograph: X)

Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy was among the celebrities spotted at the Durga Puja pandal, where she joined the festive celebrations of Goddess Durga. She embraced the occasion in traditional attire, featuring a red saree paired with gold jewellery. Later, she posed with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji at the pandal.

Ishita Dutta
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Ishita Dutta

Actress and model Ishita Dutta attended Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations with her husband, Vatsal Sheth, and their children on October 16. The actress sought Maa Durga's blessings and wore a traditional white saree paired with a red blouse, while Vatsal was seen in a traditional kurta pyjama.

Rupali Ganguly
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(Photograph: X)

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly also joined the list of celebrities spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The Anupama star took part in the festive celebrations, embracing the traditional spirit of Durga Puja. She wore a white saree with animal motifs.

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