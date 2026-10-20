/'They are not even telling us' - Mysterious metallic object discovered in Minnesota field

A mysterious object crashed in a field in Minnesota last week, prompting immediate action. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a foreign object on October 14 in the afternoon about foreign debris in a cornfield in Scott Township. They found a large piece of metal measuring 11 feet in diameter, with scorch marks on its underside. It was first seen by farmers working in the fields who then alerted the Minnesota Duty Officer.

The sheriff's office is working with state and federal officials to determine the identity of the object and who it belongs to. Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman said the investigation is ongoing. There is still no word on what this object is, although some officials suspect it is likely a piece of space debris. However, investigators have not yet confirmed this.

"We're not getting fed much information either, and what info we do get is pretty cryptic. So I think somebody way up the food chain above my head knows what this thing is, but they are not even telling us," Dingman said. It has been moved to a safe location.

According to officials who spoke to KARE 11, the serial numbers on the object will reveal the origin of the mysterious object. But for now, the identity of this metallic dome-like object remains a mystery.

Junk in orbit

Space debris is a common problem in orbit, and some of them eventually fall down on Earth. Most of them undergo controlled entry, where engineers ensure the crashdown happens safely. However, most of them burn up in the atmosphere upon entry.