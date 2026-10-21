/Trump says Ilhan Omar 'could go to jail' amid federal probe, calls Somalia a 's***house'

The whereabouts of US Representative Ilhan Omar have become a subject of political discussion in Minnesota ahead of the November midterm elections. The controversy follows reports of a federal investigation into alleged irregularities involving immigration paperwork and questions surrounding the four-term congresswoman's citizenship status.

The situation reportedly intensified on October 12, when Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted a search at Omar's residence in Washington, DC. Her reported absence from public appearances since the incident has further fueled speculation about the investigation. According to media reports, federal agents executed a court-authorized search warrant as part of an investigation into alleged fraud involving immigration documents.

The New York Post also reported that DNA evidence was collected from the residence. However, the allegations and the reported investigative steps should not be interpreted as proof of wrongdoing. Omar has strongly criticized the reported raid, describing it as an act of political intimidation. She has also accused President Donald Trump of repeatedly targeting her through what she characterizes as smear campaigns. "This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," Omar said.

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Trump mounts fresh attack on Ilhan Omar

Trump intensified his criticism of Omar on Tuesday, claiming that the congresswoman ‘could be jailed’ and making disparaging remarks about Somalia, her country of birth. "She comes from a country that is essentially not even a country, Somalia. It’s a real s*******,” Trump said. "It's amazing that she can get elected, but Somalians vote for her. Most of them shouldn't be here."

"It's got no government. Got no police protection," Trump continued. “All they do is have people running around shooting each other. Then she comes over here and she say, and she wants to tell us how to run America.” "They keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail," Trump added. "She's a sick, very dishonest person who hates our country."

Ilhan Omar's family spotted at Washington, DC, residence

While Omar has reportedly remained out of public view amid the controversy, members of her family were seen at the Washington, DC, residence on Tuesday evening, according to Fox News. The network, which reportedly had a crew stationed outside the house, recorded video of Omar's daughter, Isra Hirsi, entering the property. Her elder daughter, Ilwad Hirsi, had also reportedly been seen at the residence in the days leading up to the latest sighting.