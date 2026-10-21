/'What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person?': Trump at it again as he snaps at reporters, faces backlash

US President Donald Trump faced renewed criticism over his interactions with journalists after a series of tense exchanges in the Oval Office on Tuesday. The president interrupted reporters, issued a warning to one journalist and shushed another during an event announcing a new fraud whistleblower initiative. The confrontations prompted critics to question Trump's temperament and condemn his treatment of members of the press.

One of the most heated exchanges involved Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for The Independent, who attempted to question Trump about the renovation and closure of the East Potomac Golf Course. Before Feinberg could finish asking his question, Trump interrupted him. “Wait, wait, wait, wait — quiet. Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there’s something wrong with you,” Trump told the reporter.

The confrontation followed an earlier warning Trump had directed at Feinberg. “Listen to you. Hey. You better, I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” Trump said. Feinberg later responded on X, suggesting the president had already been introduced to him shortly before the exchange. “I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange,” the reporter posted.

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Trump shushes female journalist during Oval office event

Feinberg was not the only journalist to face a tense response from the president. Trump also interrupted a female reporter, repeatedly telling her to wait and remain quiet. “Wait. Shh. No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks draw criticism from political opponents

Trump's conduct quickly drew criticism from opponents and commentators, including former Republican congressman Joe Walsh. Reacting to the president's behaviour, Walsh posted, “25th Amendment,” referring to the constitutional provision that establishes procedures for transferring presidential powers and addressing situations in which a president is unable to discharge the duties of the office.

Liberal commentator Molly Jong-Fast also criticized Trump's warning to Feinberg, questioning how the reaction might have been received if a different president had made the same remarks. “Imagine if Biden said this or Obama or Bush or anyone ……" Joanne Carducci, a liberal social media influencer known as JoJoFromJerz, also weighed in. She claimed Trump's behaviuor reflected a decline in his condition, although the article provides no medical evidence establishing that he has dementia.