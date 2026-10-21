/What the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement says about withdrawal and military support. Read full text of the pact here

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey can withdraw from the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement only after 10 years from its entry into force, according to the full text of the 16-article pact published by Turkiye Today ahead of its consideration by the Turkish parliament. While the agreement’s collective defence commitment, under which an armed attack on one member is treated as an attack on all, was already publicly known, the newly disclosed document clarifies the withdrawal procedure and the obligations of members to assist an ally under attack.

“Any ‘Party’ may withdraw from this Agreement after 10 years have elapsed from its entry into force,” Article 16 states. Members are required to provide at least three months’ written notice through diplomatic channels, Turkiye Today reported. The agreement does not specify a fixed expiry date. Instead, it will enter into force once the final instrument of ratification is deposited with the alliance’s secretariat. Consequently, the 10-year withdrawal period will begin from that date, rather than the date the agreement was signed. The details emerged in Turkish media after Ankara submitted the agreement to parliament for ratification on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

Duty to assist, flexibility on response

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement in Mecca on August 7. At the time, the three leaders announced the pact’s central commitment: an armed attack against one member would be treated as an attack against all. Plans for joint military exercises, intelligence sharing and defence production were also made public.

The full text published by Turkiye Today provides further details on how the collective defence commitment would operate. Under the agreement, members must immediately assist an ally facing an armed attack or military aggression by another country or group of countries. However, the scale and nature of the assistance will be determined after evaluating the support required and the resources available to each member, including its military capabilities. The agreement does not prescribe a specific military response or a mandatory troop contribution. This allows each member flexibility in deciding how to support an ally under attack while maintaining the obligation to provide assistance.

Houthi attacks test the pledge

Missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia are emerging as an early test of how the alliance’s collective defence commitment could translate into practical military support. During an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this month, the three members agreed to ensure the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities in the kingdom.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said Islamabad was providing whatever support is needed to protect Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and holy sites. Speaking to Independent Arabia on Sunday, he described their protection as ‘paramount’ and ‘non-negotiable’ for Pakistan. However, he did not disclose the nature or extent of the assistance being provided. A Turkish official told Reuters that Ankara’s contribution was expected to be limited to military equipment, intelligence sharing and weapons systems. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has described the agreement as defensive, emphasising that Turkey would not send troops into another country to carry out attacks.

Different routes to approval

Domestic legal procedures will also influence how the three countries implement the agreement. Turkey requires parliamentary ratification of the pact, while separate parliamentary authorisation is necessary for troop deployments abroad. Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy, approves international treaties through royal decree rather than parliamentary ratification.

Pakistan’s participation has prompted questions about parliament’s role and the possibility of the country becoming involved in the Yemen conflict. Islamabad’s Foreign Office has maintained that deployments under the agreement do not require parliamentary approval and are covered by existing laws and government procedures. The issue has historical significance. In 2015, Pakistan’s parliament supported Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity but declined to commit Pakistani forces to combat operations in Yemen.

Islamabad has since maintained that troops deployed under the current arrangement would defend Saudi territory and would not cross into Yemen to launch attacks against the Houthis. The pact’s implementation will therefore depend not only on its collective defence provisions but also on the participating countries’ domestic approval processes, military capabilities and decisions about the extent of assistance they provide.

Below is an unofficial translation of full text of the pact:

The Government of the Republic of Turkiye, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (hereinafter referred to as a “Party”, the “Parties”, or the “Core Parties”),

Taking into consideration mutual respect for sovereignty, the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the relevant principles of domestic law; and agreeing to bring the existing mechanisms of cooperation, coordination, and integration relating to the defence partnership among the “Parties” into a joint defence agreement,



Reaffirming their willingness to further develop relations among the “Parties”, in accordance with their common interests, on the basis of cooperation, coordination, and integration encompassing the interoperability, readiness, and effectiveness of their armed forces, thereby strengthening the existing bonds of friendship and brotherhood among the “Parties” and their peoples,



Reaffirming the importance of the principles of non-interference in one another’s internal affairs, sovereign equality, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of internationally recognised borders, and declaring that implementing the necessary measures of mutual support is essential in the event of an armed attack against their independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,



Stating the importance of joint efforts and coordination, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, to ensure global and regional peace, stability, and security,



Expressing their desire to deepen existing cooperation among the competent authorities of the “Parties” in combating terrorism,



Emphasising the importance of strengthening existing cooperation among the “Parties” in regional and international organisations in order to adopt a common position on international matters,

Noting the need to further develop defence and defence-industry cooperation among the “Parties”,

Have agreed as follows:



Article 1



The “Parties” shall cooperate to ensure and safeguard one another’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of their internationally recognised borders. If the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or internationally recognised borders of any of the “Parties” are threatened or endangered, the “Parties” shall use all necessary means to eliminate such threat(s) or danger(s).



Article 2



An externally originating armed attack against any of the “Parties” shall be considered an attack against all the “Parties.” If one of the “Parties” is subjected to an armed attack or military aggression by another country or group of countries, the “Parties” shall immediately assist the attacked “Party,” making full use of all means of mutual assistance that they can provide to one another. For this purpose, to enable the exercise of the right of self-defence recognised by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, the “Parties” shall determine the scope and nature of the support to be provided following an objective assessment of the assistance required, and shall cooperate within the limits of their available resources, including military means and capabilities.



Article 3



Pursuant to Article 2 of this Agreement, the “Parties” shall cooperate closely in the fields of defence, defence industry, and security; develop relations among their Armed Forces; and carry out agreed activities aimed at strengthening cooperation in defence.



Article 4



The “Parties” shall hold regular consultations on international security matters. They shall continuously and effectively assist one another and cooperate in developing individual and joint measures based on common assessments, in order to protect their vital interests and national security and eliminate threats and dangers to their national security.



Article 5



The “Parties” shall strengthen existing cooperation and joint efforts, including at the operational level, in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations that adversely affect regional and international stability and security.

Article 6

In wartime and peacetime, the “Parties” shall encourage reciprocal personnel exchanges among defence institutions, joint training programmes and exercises, and deployments and activities aimed at increasing the interoperability of the “Parties’” armed forces, in order to develop their defence capabilities.



Article 7



To strengthen their defence capabilities, the “Parties” shall, on the basis of mutual agreement, support technology sharing among defence-industry institutions, joint technology development, joint production, and cooperation among defence-industry organisations in the following areas:

a) Encouraging joint production in the field of defence;

b) Implementing defence innovation through joint research and development projects in technologies requiring specialised expertise;

c) Training personnel and supporting the military industry within the territories of the “Parties” through experts from any “Party”;

d) Sharing expertise and lessons learned in the fields of defence industry, defence research and development, and innovation;

e) Other areas of cooperation mutually agreed upon by the “Parties”.



Article 8



1. The “Core Parties” shall establish a “Strategic Political and Defence Committee”, comprising the Foreign Ministers, Defence Ministers, and Chiefs of General Staff of the “Parties” to provide strategic direction for joint defence, develop defence and security cooperation among the “Parties” and address obstacles that may arise during the implementation of this Agreement. The Committee shall meet twice a year, with hosting rotating among the “Parties”. The leaders of the “Parties” may meet once a year if deemed necessary.

2. The “Strategic Political and Defence Committee” may establish subcommittees if it considers this necessary.

3. Agreements or protocols shall, where necessary, be negotiated among the “Parties” for the implementation of the areas of cooperation envisaged in this Agreement.

4. The “Strategic Political and Defence Committee” shall be authorised, by consensus of the “Core Parties”, to determine and approve the procedures and principles governing the accession of other “Parties” to this Agreement.

5. A Secretariat headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shall be established to serve the “Strategic Political and Defence Committee”. The Secretariat shall conclude a headquarters agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The procedures and principles governing the Secretariat’s functioning, organisational structure, and establishment shall subsequently be determined by consensus of the “Core Parties”.

6. The Secretariat shall be headed by a Secretary-General appointed for a three-year term on a rotational basis among the “Core Parties”. The first Secretary-General shall be a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

7. The provisions of this Article shall not prejudice the work of existing military cooperation committees among the “Parties”.

Article 9



To deepen cooperation in intelligence and provide the necessary coordination in this regard, the “Parties” shall share intelligence through mutually agreed secure channels, while observing information security, data protection and confidentiality.



Article 10



Subject to the availability and compatibility of logistical support services, the “Parties” shall provide one another with logistical support in peacetime, wartime, and other emergencies, including weapons, ammunition, fuel, spare parts, and other equipment.



Article 11



Without prejudice to international law and the relevant domestic laws of the “Parties”, the “Parties” shall accept this Agreement as the legal basis for implementing its provisions and shall propose additional legal measures where necessary.



Article 12



This Agreement shall not prejudice the rights and obligations of the “Parties” arising from international agreements they have previously concluded.



Article 13



1. The “Parties” shall respect the confidentiality of classified information and documents obtained under this Agreement and shall respect national legislation.

2. Classified information and documents shall not be shared with any state, company, or person outside the “Parties”.

3. Access to classified information and documents shall be provided on a “need-to-know” basis and only to persons holding the appropriate level of security clearance.

Article 14



Any dispute arising from the interpretation or implementation of this Agreement shall be settled amicably through consultations and discussions among the “Parties”.



Article 15



This Agreement may be amended through consultations and unanimous agreement among the “Core Parties”.



Article 16



1. This Agreement shall be ratified in accordance with the procedures applicable to each “Party” and shall enter into force on the date on which the final instrument of ratification is deposited with the Secretariat of the “Strategic Political and Defence Committee”.

2. This Agreement shall remain in force indefinitely.

3. Any “Party” may withdraw from this Agreement after 10 years have elapsed from its entry into force, by giving the other “Parties” written notification of its intention to withdraw through diplomatic channels at least three months in advance.

4. Termination of this Agreement or withdrawal from it shall not affect any ongoing activities or projects agreed upon by the “Parties” before the date of termination or withdrawal.