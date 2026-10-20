/India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Complete schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

The Indian men’s cricket team will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series for the second time in 2026, however, unlike their previous meeting, the upcoming series will be played in New Zealand, with Shreyas Iyer leading the three-time T20 World Cup champions. India’s all-format tour of New Zealand will begin with the T20I series and opening match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday (Oct 22), with the second T20I also scheduled at the same venue on Saturday (Oct 24).

India have named a strong squad for the away series, but fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. In his absence, experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has played 88 T20Is for India, will lead the pace attack alongside left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

New Zealand have also picked a strong squad for the home series. Spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner will captain the hosts, while Finn Allen will be one of their key players.

The Kiwis have also included six specialist fast bowlers in their squad - Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne and Blair Tickner and their pace attack could pose a tough challenge for the Indian batters.

All you need to know about the India vs New Zealand T20I series

Venues for IND vs NZ T20I series

Hagley Oval in Christchurch

Hnry Stadium in Wellington

Eden Park in Auckland

Seddon Park in Hamilton

Match timings of IND vs NZ T20Is

All five T20Is between India and New Zealand are scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of each match.

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Dates of IND vs NZ T20Is

The first T20I will be played on Thursday (Oct 22), followed by the second match on Saturday (Oct 24). The third, fourth and fifth matches are scheduled for Oct 27, Oct 30 and Nov 1, respectively.

Live streaming and telecast details of IND vs NZ T20Is

All five matches will be telecast live on the Sports Ten TV channels in India. Fans can also watch the matches live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Complete schedule of IND vs NZ T20I series

Date Day Match Venue Start Time (IST) Oct 22 Thursday 1st T20I Hagley Oval in Christchurch 12:30 PM Oct 24 Saturday 2nd T20I Hagley Oval in Christchurch 12:30 PM Oct 27 Tuesday 3rd T20I Hnry Stadium in Wellington 12:30 PM Oct 30 Friday 4th T20I Eden Park in Auckland 12:30 PM Nov 1 Sunday 5th T20I Seddon Park in Hamilton 12:30 PM

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav