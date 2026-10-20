/WPL 2027 Auction: 146 players to go under the hammer for 27 slots in Kochi on Oct 28

The 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction will be held in Kochi, Kerala, on Oct 28 at 5:30 pm IST, with 146 players set to go under the hammer for 27 available slots across the five franchises. The auction pool includes 119 Indian and 27 overseas players, with six cricketers from Associate Nations. Among the Indian players, 22 are capped and 97 are uncapped, while the overseas list features 14 capped and 13 uncapped players. Of the 27 available slots, 20 are reserved for Indian players and seven for overseas recruits.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux have set the highest base price of INR 50 lakh. Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, batter Kiran Navgire and Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have registered at a base price of INR 40 lakh.

Another 30 players have entered the auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh, giving franchises more options as they prepare for the upcoming season.

UP Warriorz will head into the Oct 28 mini-auction with the largest remaining purse of INR 3.65 crore to strengthen their squad.

A total of 63 players, including 23 overseas cricketers, have been retained by the five franchises, leaving 27 spots open, including seven for overseas players.

Gujarat Giants have the fewest vacancies, with three slots available, including one for an overseas player. They have retained 15 players, including five overseas cricketers and have INR 1.25 crore left in their purse.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz are the only teams with two overseas slots available. Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz also have the most slots to fill among the five franchises.