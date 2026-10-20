/Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: Hockey India announces free entry for spectators

Hockey India has announced free entry for fans at the men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, which will take place from Oct 27 to Nov 5. The Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will host 20 matches. All league-stage matches will be played in Jalandhar from Oct 27 to Nov 2, while the semi-finals and medal matches will take place in Mohali on Nov 4 and 5.

Fans can get their free entry passes by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or downloading the TicketGenie mobile app. After registering, they can choose their preferred matches from the fixtures list and receive a digital pass with a QR code. The code must be scanned at the venue for free entry.

The initiative reflects Hockey India’s efforts to promote the sport at all levels, from grassroots development to elite competitions and give fans a chance to watch top international hockey.

Speaking about the decision, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “By making entry free for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we hope to bring more supporters to the stands and give them an opportunity to experience the excitement of top-level international hockey.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his hope of seeing packed stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali.

“Hockey has always enjoyed a special place in Punjab, and we want fans to be part of this celebration of the sport,” the Secretary General said.

“Our objective is to make hockey more accessible and bring fans closer to the game. Free entry at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 is a step in that direction, allowing families, young players and hockey enthusiasts to witness Asia’s best teams compete in Jalandhar and Mohali,” he added.