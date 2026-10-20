/England Test coach Stephen Fleming's priority is 'developing local coaches'

England's new Test coach Stephen Fleming, who hails from New Zealand, says that national teams should be coached by a national representative. Fleming has taken over the role of Test coach from his former teammate Brendon McCullum. The new Test coach has included a lot of local former players in his support staff, which was announced last week. Fleming's staff includes former England opener Marcus Trescothick, ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster, and former spinner Richard Dawson. In addition, Jonathan Trott, who was most recently the coach of Afghanistan, will take charge of the England Lions.

Fleming Sets Developing Local Coaches as Priority

Fleming has yet to take charge of England in a Test series and has said that developing local coaches will be his priority. "I do believe that primarily the national team should be coached by a national representative," said Fleming on BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'm grateful for the opportunity, but there will be some development in terms of the coaching, and you can see that by our staff."

The former Kiwi skipper also said that he will be visiting counties ahead of the home Ashes next year - something his predecessor McCullum was criticised for not doing.

"I'll be around, and I really enjoyed this year getting to catch up," said Fleming. "A lot of the guys I played with are now in positions either coaching or in head roles at counties. It was good to catch up with those guys and get a feel for where the county game is at. I really enjoyed it, and it will be a key part of continuing to develop players."

Where Does England Cricket Stand as of Now?