/AUS vs SA: Ex-Aussie batter Waugh calls dropping Lyon for Scott Boland 'fair call'

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh has backed the decision to drop veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for pacer Scott Boland in the ongoing second Test against South Africa. This is the third time in the recent past that Lyon, Australia's premier off-spinner with more than 550 wickets to his name, has been dropped from the playing XI. His replacement, Boland, justified his inclusion by taking two wickets off successive balls on Day 1 (Oct 18) of the second Test to leave South Africa reeling at 20/2 on the rain-shortened day. On Day 2 (Oct 19) of the Test, Boland took two more wickets as South Africa was left at 97/5 at stumps on another rain-shortened day.

Mark Waugh Backs Dropping Lyon for Boland

"It’s tough on Lyon, but it’s a fair call," Waugh said on Fox Cricket. "Would South Africa rather face Nathan Lyon or Scott Boland? They’d say Lyon... if the conditions suit, he (Boland) should be playing," he added.

Former Aussie spinner Steve O'Keefe, meanwhile, wasn't happy with the decision, saying: "I hate it. I completely disagree with them not picking a spinner, let alone a spinner with 550 wickets," on the Chin Music podcast.

Lyon was previously dropped during the pink-ball Ashes Test for all-rounder Beau Webster and against the West Indies before that, also in a pink-ball Test.

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