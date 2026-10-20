/IND-W vs ZIM-W: Shafali Verma reprimanded by ICC for breach of Code of Conduct

India women's batter Shafali Verma has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a breach of its Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). India won the T20I by nine wickets, with Shafali winning the Player of the Match (POTM) award for her 25-ball 55. The 22-year-old was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Why Was Shafali Punished by the ICC?

During the second T20I, Shafali, who was fielding at mid-off during Zimbabwe's batting in the first innings, dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano off Sree Charani's bowling in the 12th over. Not pleased with her effort, Shafali threw the ball into the ground in frustration.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris, and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan, and were sanctioned by G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As Shafali accepted the sanctions, no formal hearing was required.

“Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” the official ICC release stated. As per the penalty, one demerit point was added to her record, which was her first offence in a 24-month period.

IND-W vs ZIM-W T20I Series