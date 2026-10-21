/Boeing 737 MAX10 gets FAA certification, deliveries expected to begin in 2027

US aviation regulators have granted final approval to Boeing's long-delayed 737 MAX10, clearing a major hurdle for the largest aircraft in the company's MAX family and paving the way for deliveries expected to begin in 2027. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a certificate confirming that the aircraft complies with all applicable design and safety requirements, according to a statement from the US Department of Transportation.

The decision follows the certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 in August and represents an important development in Boeing's efforts to strengthen its financial performance following years of operational and production challenges. "The FAA's decision follows a thorough review of the aircraft's design and safety requirements," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We will continue to hold Boeing to the highest safety standards as the company begins production of the 737 MAX-10.” Boeing expects to begin delivering the 737 MAX 10 to customers in 2027, several years later than originally planned.

Boeing 737 MAX 10 certification comes after years of delays

Boeing first introduced the 737 MAX 10 at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The aircraft completed its maiden flight in June 2021, with initial deliveries originally scheduled for 2023. However, the certification process faced repeated delays as regulators subjected Boeing's aircraft designs to heightened scrutiny following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed a combined 346 people. Further scrutiny followed a near-catastrophic incident in January 2024, when a fuselage panel blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight, renewing concerns about Boeing's manufacturing standards and aircraft safety oversight.

FAA conducted extensive safety reviews

The approval followed extensive regulatory assessments, including thousands of hours of test flights and reviews of the aircraft's design and safety systems. "After extensive safety reviews, including thousands of hours of test flights, the team at the FAA is ready to approve this critical aircraft for sale," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. The announcement coincided with an expected visit by Duffy to Boeing's facility in Everett, Washington, where the manufacturer has expanded its production capabilities. In January, Boeing unveiled a new 737 MAX production line in Everett to supplement manufacturing operations at its existing facility in Renton, Washington. The aircraft had previously been assembled exclusively in Renton.

Boeing plans to increase 737 MAX production

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said at a Wall Street conference in September that the company aims to increase monthly production of the 737 MAX family to 52 aircraft in 2027. The target compares with the current monthly production rate of 47 aircraft authorised by the FAA. During his September 16 appearance, Ortberg said he expected certification of the MAX 10 very soon. He also highlighted the company's efforts to reach an agreement with its white-collar union to avoid a potential strike.

The manufacturing outlook improved further after Boeing's Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace approved a new labour contract on October 1, removing one potential source of disruption. Regulatory concerns also briefly slowed the certification process in late September, when FAA officials paused proceedings over a software issue. Regulators subsequently determined that the problem did not pose a safety risk.

How the 737 MAX10 compares with other MAX aircraft

The 737 MAX 10 is the largest aircraft in Boeing's MAX family, offering airlines additional passenger capacity within the single-aisle aircraft segment. According to Boeing's website, the MAX 10 has a maximum seating capacity of 230 passengers. By comparison, the MAX 7 accommodates up to 172 passengers, while the MAX 8 and MAX 9 fall between the two models.