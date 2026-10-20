/Kapil Sharma defends Daler Mehndi, reveals singer underwent major surgery

Veteran Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi became the talk of the internet after a video of him went viral from an event in Uttarakhand, where minister Subodh Uniyal was seen confronting the singer for allegedly being drunk on stage. Days after the incident, comedian Kapil Sharma has reacted to it, saying the reason behind the singer's condition was a major surgery he had recently undergone. However, what surgery he underwent has not been revealed.

In the videos that have gone viral, Mehndi is seen being confronted by the minister, who is lashing out at him for being drunk at the event and not being able to perform. In the video, the singer was unable to speak and was visibly not in a stable condition.

However, the exact reason behind it has not been revealed.

Kapil Sharma defends Daler Mehndi, says he has gone through some serious injury

A day after the shocking video went viral, Sharma came out to publicly defend the singer over allegations that he was under the influence of alcohol during the performance.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kapil re-shared a post by Mika Singh, revealing that Daler had undergone serious surgery that people are unaware of, and it's the reason behind his pauses and unusual behaviour.

Screengrab of Kapil Sharma's IG story Photograph: (IG)

"@thedalermehndiofficial paaji went through some serious surgery which people don't know. All we need is to be little kinder towards other. We don't know what someone is going through. (sic)" Kapil wrote.

Resharing Mika's post, he also thanked the singer for speaking up for his brother and clarifying the matter.

"Thank you @m ikasingh paaji for the clarification. May god bless Daler paaji (halo and folded hands emojis) we love you Daler paaji (Red heart and folded hands emoticons) (sic)," the actor added.

What did Mika Singh say about the viral video?

A day after a video went viral alleging that Daler Mehndi was drunk and that's why he was unable to speak, Mika Singh shared a video, saying he would stop singing if anyone found Mehndi drinking alcohol.

Defending the popular singer and his brother, Singh said, ''The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?''

Singh also mentioned the times when artists take up shows even when they are suffering from a 104-degree fever.