/Man marries off wife of 17 years to her lover in Uttar Pradesh

A real-life love triangle unfolded in a village in Uttar Pradesh, where a man gave away his wife to her lover, ending his 17-year marriage. The case happened in Sitapur, where the woman expressed her desire to be with a man she met on Facebook. The husband agreed and personally sent her off after the two of them exchanged garlands.

Vipin Bhargava lives in Mishrikh and got married on March 12, 2009. The couple has two children, aged 16 and 14. Vipin said his wife left home around 22 days ago. He went to the police station and filed a missing-person report. The woman returned home and told her husband that she wanted to live with Rahul, a man she met on social media and who lived in Ambedkar Nagar.

Vipin agreed to let her go and be with Rahul. The couple went through the necessary legal work at the tehsil complex. They then exchanged garlands, and Vipin sent them to Delhi, personally seeing them off. Vipin said that he no longer had any ties with his former wife and wished them well.

Cases where men married their wives to their lovers

The bizarre case is not the first of its kind. In March 2025, a man named Babloo from Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, got his wife, Radhika, married to her lover, Vikas, after learning that they had been involved for a long time. He did the legal work done in court and performed a temple wedding for Radhika and Vikas. However, a few days later, Vikas's mother sent her back to her first husband because she felt sorry for Babloo, who was left to raise their kids alone.