/Trump says he wants Zelensky to 'make a deal' with Russia, asks Putin to release American prisoner Stephen Hubbard

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reach an agreement with Russia, as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine. Trump also revealed that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen captured by Russian forces in Ukraine years ago. His comments offered another indication of his renewed engagement with Moscow amid growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv.
"We want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal. He could have made a deal two years ago when we had our little chat in the Oval Office," Trump told reporters in the same room. Trump again suggested that Zelensky needed to demonstrate greater willingness to negotiate with Moscow. "He's going to have to want to make a deal, because I don't think his people are going to stand for it any longer," Trump said.
US-Ukraine relations face renewed strain
Relations between Washington and Kyiv have deteriorated amid disagreements over military strategy, sanctions and responsibility for the continuing conflict. Trump has partially eased sanctions to pursue a diesel-supply agreement with Putin and criticised Zelensky over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, accusing the Ukrainian leader of being a warmonger. The developments have heightened concerns in Kyiv about Washington's approach to the war and its willingness to maintain support for Ukraine.
Against this backdrop, Zelensky met Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Oslo on Tuesday for discussions intended to ease tensions between the two governments. The Ukrainian president welcomed the resumption of US intelligence sharing concerning potential Russian strikes. However, he stressed that Ukraine must have a seat at the table in any negotiations determining its future.
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Trump hints possible breakthrough in Stephen Hubbard case
Alongside his comments on the war, Trump hinted that negotiations over the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American held by Russian forces, could produce a result. Hubbard was captured in Ukraine years earlier, and Trump said he had discussed the case extensively with Putin and directly requested his release.
"I've been talking to President Putin about Mr Hubbard. I've been talking to him at length. I've asked him to release him. Let's see what happens," Trump said in response to a question from an AFP journalist. Trump hinted that developments could emerge in the coming days, expressing confidence in his ability to secure an outcome through direct engagement with the Russian president. "Just stick with me," Trump added. “Just you remember that question a couple of days from now, because I do things that nobody else can do.”