/Lily Allen calls off Auckland show hours before concert, shares health update

Lily Allen has cancelled a concert in Auckland, New Zealand, after falling ill with a viral infection. She shared the announcement on October 20, the day she was expected to perform at Spark Arena, leaving fans disappointed.

The British singer updated her fans about the cancellation through Instagram Stories, explaining that her illness had made it impossible for her to take the stage.

Lily Allen apologises to fans for cancelling concert

In her Instagram post, Allen addressed her fans in Auckland as her “West End Girls” and wrote, "To my West End Girls in Auckland, I am so sorry to have to tell you that I have come down with a viral infection and am unable to perform tonight."

She further added, "I was really looking forward to seeing you all and am absolutely gutted to be letting you down. For those who traveled all the way here, please accept my apology. All tickets will be refunded and I hope to be able to come back to see you soon. Thank you so much for understanding. Love, Lily x”

Lily Allen's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

The singer confirmed that all tickets for the cancelled performance would be refunded. Tour promoter Frontier Touring also acknowledged the cancellation by sharing Allen's announcement on its Instagram account. "Wishing @lilyallen a speedy recovery," the post said.

Lily Allen's Australia tour plans

The Auckland show would have marked her first performance in New Zealand since 2019. The announcement comes as the singer travels across New Zealand and Australia for her West End Girl tour.

Despite the cancellation of the Auckland show, Allen's Australian tour dates are expected to proceed as scheduled.

It is expected to begin in Brisbane on October 23, followed by performances in other major cities, including Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

About West End Girl album

Allen is touring in support of her 2025 album West End Girl, which features some personal songs about relationships and the breakdown of her marriage to actor David Harbour, who played Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

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The album has attracted attention for its candid approach to heartbreak and the singer's personal experiences.