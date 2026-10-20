/‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS!' Actress Christina Applegate was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that she was not suffering from multiple sclerosis. Years after the actress was diagnosed with the disease and was actively talking about it, she has learned that she was never diagnosed with it.

In 2021, Applegate took a retirement from acting after revealing that she had been diagnosed with MS in 2021. Her last appearance was in the finale of her hit series Dead to Me in 2022.

Actress Christina Applegate was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis

On Oct. 20, Applegate shared the shocking news on her podcast, “MeSsy,” that she was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. After being diagnosed, Applegate started the podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler to spread awareness about the disease.

“This may come as great news, but to me, I’m back at square one,” she said. “It’s hard to

say that [my doctor] came into my room and she said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,'” she shared.

However, the actress is not suffering from the disease. But she's not happy about it. “You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better … If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways,” she said. “So I’m back at square one, that I don’t know what’s going on with me.”



But the question now is what exactly is the health issue she has been suffering from, as the symptoms remain and have now become a mystery.



“I have every symptom of someone with MS. Every single one,” she said. “Now, we both know that there are many things that mirror MS — many different things.”

She added that “there’s a pretty damn high number of misdiagnoses with MS, It’s clear now that they’re finding something different,” Applegate continued. “Something else is going on.”

“It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS,” she said. “I had a reason. I had a f***ing reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s really confusing for me.”

The actress has been facing health issues for years now. Before MS misdiagnosis,

she had survived a 2008 breast cancer diagnosis after undergoing a double mastectomy.



What is MS?