/After 10 years, Glee is returning - original cast to come back?

The world of Glee will be back soon. After months of rumours, it has been confirmed that Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit a reboot of Ryan Murphy's famous musical dramedy.

The update comes months after Murphy, the co-creator of the show, hinted that it might return in a new way. The original series aired from 2009 to 2015.

Glee reboot officially in works; here's what we know about the reboot

One of the most-loved musical dramas is returning to screens, albeit in a new form and with new characters.

Details about the new Glee remain under wraps at the moment. As per Variety, Disney has only confirmed that the series is being produced by 20th Television and will stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Sharing the announcement, the official handle on X, wrote, ‘’Currently gleeking out!''

No cast or release date has been announced yet. What will the new show explore? Will it focus on the old characters or introduce new ones? Fans will have to wait for answers.

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However, it is being reported that several original cast members are expected to return.

The announcement comes after Murphy revealed that he has a script ready. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 60-year-old said he had just finished writing a script for a potential new chapter of the show.



“Well, funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Murphy said. “We have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

Premiered in 2009, the show ran for six seasons before concluding in 2015. The show revolves around New Directions glee club and their adventures in the halls of McKinley High.

The original cast included Lea Michelle, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Mark Salling and more. Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, passed away in 2020.