/'I’m not saying it’s extraterrestrial' - 'Mutant' creature forces Mexicans to flee their homes

A bald creature which does not match any known animals, with bizarrely long limbs and a tail, is snatching away farm animals in Mexico and disappearing in the dark. Locals in Valle de Juárez say this supposed mutant beast has caused so much fear that some people have even abandoned their homes.

CCTV videos show a hairless creature climbing trees and scaling walls on all four legs with long, slender fingers. It has been grabbing chickens, roosters and rabbits. It looks unlike anything known to humans, triggering rumours that it could even be an alien creature from another world.

The videos were analysed by paranormal investigator Jaime Maussan, who believes it is an intelligent creature and definitely not a known species. "It’s a predator. I’m not saying it’s extraterrestrial, but it is something scary," he told local media.

Maussan is investigating and talking to locals to gather more information about this strange creature. He says that when experts were shown the photos and videos, they could not pin a label on it. There is no biological evidence yet which can help determine what exactly this beast is. Maussan plans to set up traps and cameras to see what he can get.

He added that people in the Ciudad Juárez region of Chihuahua are so afraid that they have fled their homes. Meanwhile, local authorities have dismissed reports that a mysterious creature is terrorising farm animals.