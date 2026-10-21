/Russia to send first tanker carrying 40,000 tonnes diesel to US after Trump-Putin deal – What we know

Russia is preparing to send its first diesel shipment to the United States on Thursday (Oct 22), marking a fresh development in energy ties between Moscow and Washington. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the tanker would carry 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel, with the paperwork for the delivery nearing completion. The announcement follows an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to resume diesel supplies to international markets. The deal comes amid strained relations between Washington and Kyiv.

First shipment marks start of wider supplies

Novak said the Thursday shipment would be followed by additional deliveries, although he did not disclose the port from which the tanker would depart.

“Additional shipments will follow, of course. There were agreements reached between the two leaders. We will meet the United States' needs, to the extent of our capabilities,” RIA news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Trump has outlined a much larger supply plan, saying Russia would initially export 300,000 metric tons of diesel, equivalent to around 2.25 million barrels. He also announced plans for 500,000 tons in November, followed by another 1 million tons “immediately thereafter”.

The proposed volumes are significant, given that the US exports approximately 1.5 million barrels of diesel every day.

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Export restrictions lifted after refinery attacks

Moscow had imposed a self-directed ban on diesel exports to address domestic shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries. The restrictions were lifted on October 9 following the agreement with Trump.

Putin discussed the arrangement with US special envoy Steve Witkoff during talks in St Petersburg on Wednesday. Witkoff thanked the Russian leader for lifting the restrictions, while Putin said the agreement had contributed to a 5-6 per cent decline in global diesel prices.

“That’s an example of us working together, I want to thank you for that,” Witkoff said in televised comments.

Putin also said Russia was preparing several tankers for successive deliveries, adding that the financial arrangements needed to be in place.