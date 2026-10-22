/US midterms: Democrats sue Trump administration over alleged 'threats and intimidation' ahead of election, Musk issues warning to Dems

Democratic Party leaders have filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and members of his administration, accusing federal officials of using ‘threats and intimidation’ against state and local election authorities ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Tuesday by Democratic governors, congressional leaders and other party organisations. The defendants include Trump, Attorney General Todd Blanche, the Justice Department and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, among others.

The complaint alleges that federal officials have attempted to interfere with election administration through repeated pressure on officials responsible for overseeing voting procedures across the country. "Justice and Homeland Security officials have sought to bolster their interference efforts through a persistent stream of threats and intimidation directed towards state and local election officials across the country," the complaint reads.

Democrats challenge federal request over California voter rolls

Democratic officials criticised a federal government request that California withhold ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters over questions about their citizenship. According to the lawsuit, the request was made with just 48 hours' notice. The Democrats described the government's list of potentially ineligible voters as remarkably slapdash, comparing it with a similar effort in Nevada.

In that state, officials initially identified approximately 16,000 people on voter rolls as potential noncitizens. That figure was later reduced to 185, and Democrats argued that Nevada subsequently determined all those individuals were US citizens. The lawsuit asks the federal court to declare the administration's actions unlawful, arguing that they violate the constitutional separation of powers. It also seeks an order preventing federal officials from continuing to unconstitutionally impose themselves upon election administration procedures.

The Democratic organisations warned that the administration's conduct could discourage eligible citizens from participating in elections, particularly naturalised Americans. "Such threats intimidate and coerce election officials who aid and urge registered voters to cast ballots, as well as lawful voters, particularly naturalized citizens, who seek to exercise their most fundamental right," the Democratic entities wrote.

Trump administration's election policies face legal challenges

Trump and his allies have repeatedly raised concerns about alleged voter fraud, including claims that large numbers of noncitizens have participated in federal elections. However, official data indicate that documented instances of noncitizen voting are rare. Several Trump administration initiatives aimed at changing election rules before the midterms have also encountered legal and procedural obstacles. These include proposed restrictions on voting by mail.

The US Constitution gives states primary responsibility for administering elections, although federal law establishes certain requirements and protections. Federal law also restricts systematic changes to voter registration lists within 90 days of a federal election, subject to applicable exceptions. The lawsuit adds to the broader legal battle over the administration's authority to influence election procedures as both parties prepare for the congressional contests.

Elon Musk threatens Democrats over potential congressional investigations

In a separate political development, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump, issued a warning to Democrats planning investigations into his business interests and role in the federal government should they gain control of Congress in November. Musk responded on Wednesday to a Politico news report discussing Democratic plans to investigate his activities if the party wins the midterm elections.

"Live by the sword, die by the sword," Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns. He followed the post with another warning directed at those seeking to investigate him. "Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets," Musk added on the platform, which he regularly uses to promote conspiracy theories.

Musk is a major financial supporter of Trump's Republican Party, an adviser to the president and a prominent government contractor through his aerospace company, SpaceX. He also leads Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer. After helping finance Trump's return to the White House in the 2024 election, Musk led a controversial initiative to reduce federal spending and cut government employment. The effort pushed nearly 300,000 employees out of work, according to the supplied report.

Democrats could gain investigative power in Congress

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, but Democrats are expected to have a strong opportunity to win the House of Representatives in the November 3 midterm elections. A Democratic majority in the House would give the party control of powerful investigative committees, which can issue subpoenas and compel witnesses to provide testimony under applicable congressional rules.

Such a shift could place Musk under increased scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest involving his companies, government contracts and advisory role in the Trump administration. Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren has raised concerns about the relationships between Musk's business interests and his government connections. "The sheer number of conflicts of interest are astounding," influential Democrat Zoe Lofgren was quoted as saying in Politico's report.

Election dispute and Musk controversy add to midterm tensions