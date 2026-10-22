/Explosions heard in Iran’s Hormozgan province near Strait of Hormuz: State media

Iranian state media reported several explosions in the southern province of Hormozgan on Wednesday (October 21). The official IRNA news agency reported that explosions were heard in the Karpan area of Sirik, a coastal region in Hormozgan province overlooking the vital waterway. However, the agency did not confirm whether the area had been targeted in an attack or whether missile launches had taken place from the location.

"A few minutes ago, the sound of several explosions was heard in the Karpan area of Sirik, in Hormozgan Province," the official IRNA news agency said, without specifying whether the area was targeted by attacks or possible missile launches were carried out from the area. "Local sources have not yet disclosed the nature of these explosions," IRNA noted. The reported explosions mark a new development in the region this month, following several relatively quiet weeks in the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Three tankers hit mines crossing Hormuz: Iran Guards

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that naval mines had halted three oil tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through routes Tehran considers illegal. In a statement published on its official Sepah News website, the Guards claimed that two oil tankers were set ablaze after encountering naval mines in the southern part of the strategic waterway. "Two violating oil tankers were set ablaze and halted due to the explosion of mines planted by the brave sailors of the IRGC Navy at an illegal crossing point in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz," the Guards said in a statement on their official Sepah News website.

The IRGC subsequently reported that a third oil tanker had also caught fire after striking a naval mine south of the Strait of Hormuz. The Guards later said in a statement carried by state TV that a third oil tanker exploded and caught fire after striking a naval mine south of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the statement, the third vessel was carrying a substantial quantity of crude oil when the incident occurred. The statement added that the tanker carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, had deactivated all of its radar and navigation systems.

Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation because of its importance to global oil transportation. Iran has attempted to blockade the strategic waterway, demanding that ships obtain its authorisation before crossing. Under normal peacetime conditions, approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass through the strait, making any disruption a significant concern for global energy markets.