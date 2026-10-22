/Trump says end to Ukraine war is 'closer than ever'; Witkoff's Putin remarks spark criticism

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a potential end to Russia’s war in Ukraine could be closer than ever, while thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin for releasing a detained American citizen. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump expressed optimism about diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, suggesting that recent discussions with the Russian leader could bring the two sides closer to a settlement.

"The other day I was talking to Vladimir Putin about settling his war with Ukraine, which I think we're getting closer to, by the way, maybe now the closest we've been," Trump told reporters at the White House. Trump has made similar statements in the past, but multiple rounds of negotiations and a summit with Putin in Alaska last year have failed to produce a peace agreement

Trump envoy faces backlash for calling Putin a 'humanitarian'

US special envoy Steve Witkoff faced criticism on Wednesday after describing Putin as a ‘humanitarian’ during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Witkoff met the Russian president to help secure the release of Stephen Hubbard, an American citizen who had been detained for years after being arrested in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Witkoff praised Putin for facilitating Hubbard's release. "You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian, you are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that," Witkoff said, referring to Hubbard's release. “I commend you, and I thank you again.” The remarks prompted criticism because they came against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, which began with its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kremlin signals readiness for renewed peace talks

Following the meeting between Witkoff and Putin, the Kremlin said Russia was prepared in principle to resume three-way negotiations involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington to seek an end to the war. However, Witkoff's comments have intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration's approach to the conflict. Critics have raised concerns about what they see as Trump's shift away from Ukraine and toward Putin, whose invasion triggered the largest war in Europe since World War II. The controversy has also drawn criticism from within Trump's own Republican Party. Senator Thom Tillis, who has frequently criticised Trump in recent months, reacted sharply to the envoy's description of Putin. "WTF, Steve? Look up the definition of 'humanitarian'," he said in a post on X.

Trump responds to criticism of his envoy Steve Witkoff

Trump dismissed the controversy surrounding Witkoff's remarks, defending his envoy's apparent intention to acknowledge Putin's role in securing the American's release. Witkoff, a longtime business associate of Trump, was appointed as a special envoy handling diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine, Iran and Gaza after Trump took office last year. "Well, I guess you could say (it) for that particular purpose, for the purpose of allowing a man who was thinking he was going to be in prison for life out," Trump said when asked about his envoy's remarks. "But you know, I wouldn't say anything one way or the other."

JD Vance defends Witkoff's diplomatic approach