/Ramayana promotion takes a funny turn after Ranbir Kapoor's verbal blunder, leaves fans in splits | Watch

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Rama in a never-before-seen avatar in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming filmRamayana: Part 1, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026.

The film's team is currently promoting it, and at an event in Kolkata, Kapoor had a slip-of-the-tongue moment that caught everyone's attention. His unusual word choice sparked a buzz online, with several netizens trolling him and questioning the iconic role he will be playing.

Ranbir Kapoor's viral remark

On October 20, Ranbir Kapoor attended an event in Kolkata to promote his upcoming film, Ramayana: Part 1, as part of the Dussehra celebrations. While addressing the audience, the actor made an unusual remark that caught the attention of viewers online, who were quick to take a dig at the actor.

In the clip, the actor is trying to say a famous line in Hindi, which is also a core moral of Hindi mythology, "Burai kitni bhi taqatvar ho, ant mein jeet sachchai ki hi hoti hai" (No matter how powerful evil is, truth ultimately prevails). However, Kapoor had a slip-of-the-tongue moment and was heard saying, "Aakhir mein ant sachchai ki hoti hai" (In the end, truth comes to an end).

The viral remark left many viewers in splits.

Fans' reaction

Ever since videos from the event began circulating online, several netizens have been trolling Kapoor over his slip-of-the-tongue moment.

One user wrote, "Bro Ranbir, at this point, you’re better off not promoting the movie at all. You’re going to make people who were actually planning to watch it reconsider. 😭"

Another user wrote, "There is an end to truth and goodness" 🤡 Peak delivery by Ranbir Kapoor."

One more user took to X to share their thoughts on Kapoor's viral remark. The comment read, "On Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor ended up putting an end to truth and goodness himself. Bro is playing Lord Ram in the Ramayana! 🤣"

All about Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the historic Indian epic. It will release on November 5, with Part 2 arriving on Diwali 2027. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On October 15, the makers unveiled the international trailer, which introduced Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, showed Ravana challenging the three realms, Swarg Lok, Patal Lok, and Prithvi Lok, and featured Jatayu in a fight sequence.

During Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari declared that Ramayana: Part 1 would be tax-free in the state.

With just 15 days left until its theatrical release, advance bookings for Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 have opened across India and international markets. The film reportedly collected Rs 5.83 crore domestically within the first 24 hours of advance bookings.