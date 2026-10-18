/Ranbir Kapoor sings Kabira at Durga Puja pandal, takes fans back to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai began on October 16, with several Bollywood celebrities visiting the famous North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in their festive best. Among the latest stars was Ranbir Kapoor, who arrived on Saturday to seek Maa Durga’s blessings. Later, he delighted fans by singing one of his popular tracks, “Kabira,” bringing back memories of his 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir Kapoor sings Kabira at Durga Puja pandal

Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta with white pants, Kapoor sought blessings from Goddess Durga and took a moment to pose with his best friend and filmmaker, Ayan Mukerji.

Several videos from the celebrations show Kapoor sharing the stage with Harshdeep Kaur as she sings “Kabira,” one of the famous tracks from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actor also caught attention by singing along and performing with the singer.

Harshdeep asked the audience to clap for Kapoor and encourage his performance. The actor then held back and let the singer handle some of the song’s difficult portions. Fans grew nostalgic after watching Ranbir’s performance.

Ranbir Kapoor brings back Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani nostalgia

Hours later, as several videos from the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, fans began reacting to Kapoor's singing moment, with many reminiscing about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. One user wrote, “Straight outta 2013... Kabira Is one of the best song from RKs Discography Huhhhh whatttttttt omggggg Tuned…..”

Another user jotted, #RanbirKapoor got Emotional & NOSTALGIC after that KABIRA Encore line... Not only the song but the whole movie YJHD is an EMOTION for all of us... I still remember it was the 1st film i have watched in PVR and the emotional weightage the movie carries with Friendship & Love."

One more user expressed delight after hearing Kapoor sing Kabir and wrote, “straight from 2013!! #RanbirKapoor with #HarshdeepKaur today singing Kabiraaaa.”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013 and became a youth favourite for capturing the real-life tension between the thrill of young wanderlust and the emotional comfort of home, friendship, and growing up. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film follows Kapoor as Bunny, a carefree but struggling young man torn between his ambitions and his personal life.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor has a lot on his plate. His schedule is packed with several projects, including Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part 1, in which he will soon portray the iconic role of Lord Ram. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

He is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where he will share the screen with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is officially scheduled for release on January 21, 2027.