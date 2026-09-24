/Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War unveiled: ‘1,000 crore loading’ react netizens

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaitedLove & Warset to hit theatres in 2027, the makers have begun sending fans into a frenzy by revealing Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from the film. Starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, Kapoor's intense avatar has immediately grabbed attention, with fans comparing it to his gritty look from the 2023 blockbusterAnimal.

Ranbir Kapoor's first look unveiled

Giving fans a big surprise ahead of the film’s official theatrical release in 2027 and the actor's 44th birthday, the makers of Love & War unveiled Ranbir Kapoor’s first-look poster on September 24 (Thursday). The first glimpse shows the actor driving a vintage blue car while wearing a white T-shirt and dark sunglasses. His rugged look has become a talking point among fans, as his hand appears visibly bruised and bloodied, giving off the same vibes as Vanga's 2023 film, Animal.

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Shared on the official account of Bhansali Productions, the poster was posted with the caption, which read, "Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 ❤️ See you at the movies! 🎬"

Fans' reaction

Ever since the poster gained attention and received massive praise, some users have drawn comparisons to Kapoor’s 2023 gritty crime thriller. One user commented, "Why does the Love & War poster feel like an Animal clone? Same vibe, same energy… just a different title." Predicting massive box office success, another user wrote, "1000 crore loading 🔥🔥🔥 #RanbirKapoor #LoveAndWar."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Animal PARK ????" Some users expressed excitement after seeing Kapoor’s first look, with one commenting, "Finally he is going to be back on screen after 3 years 😭." Another user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor, with all his charm, is back!!!!! And we are seated for it 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

About Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Hindi-language romantic war drama Love & War is written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027.

The film is set against the backdrop of war and follows a dramatic love triangle involving a woman and two strong-willed military officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, the reports circulated that Bhansali's romantic period drama has officially wrapped shooting. The film's shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit.

The film has also faced several setbacks; however, it continues to make headlines as behind-the-scenes photos and videos go viral on social media, showcasing the lead cast’s striking retro and military looks that have grabbed netizens' attention.