/Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s film wraps shoot - Report

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been in the news since its announcement. Slated for January 2027, the film has kept fans intrigued with its stellar cast and grand-scale saga. Now, the latest reports suggest that the highly anticipated film has wrapped its shoot.

Love & War officially wraps up

According to several reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic period drama, Love & War, has officially wrapped shooting. Reportedly, the film's shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit.

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While the movie has faced several setbacks, it continues to make headlines as behind-the-scenes photos and videos went viral on social media, showcasing the lead cast’s striking retro and military looks that have grabbed the attention of netizens.

Images of Ranbir and Vicky were widely shared, showing both actors in Indian Air Force uniforms standing beside a fighter jet.

In some viral photos, Bhatt was seen in a 1960s-style hairdo and classic vintage outfits, alongside Ranbir, who sported slicked-back hair and a retro-casual look.

If reports are something to be believed, then an official first look at the film will arrive soon. According to a source close to the project, “The first look of Love & War is expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting. The big look reveal is currently in the works and should be released before Diwali 2026. While the exact date is still being finalised, the asset is expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come as the team begins building anticipation for the film.”

This project marks the second collaboration for Bhatt and Kapoor with Bhansali, as they have previously worked with the director in blockbuster hits such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya, respectively. Vicky Kaushal is collaborating with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

Bhatt was last seen in an action thriller, Alpha, alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others. Apart from SLB's film, she is also gearing up for her upcoming production, Don't Be Shy. The actress will also feature in a pivotal role in the folklore horror sequel Tumbbad 2, slated for late 2027.

What's next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Apart from Love & War, Kapoor's next major theatrical release is Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana. The film will arrive in two parts, with Part 1 scheduled to hit cinemas on November 6, 2026. The actor will also appear in Animal Park, a sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's megahit Animal. Reportedly, Kapoor will play a dual role as both the protagonist, Ranvijay Singh, and Aziz.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

After Love & War, Kaushal is set to star in Amar Kaushik's directorial Mahavatar. The actor will portray the immortal warrior Parashurama and is reportedly preparing for an intensive physical and emotional transformation for the role. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 26, 2026.

About Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Hindi-language romantic war drama Love & War is written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027.