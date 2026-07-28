/Love & War big update: Official first look for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic arriving soon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War stands out as one of the most anticipated sagas in Indian cinema. Scheduled to anchor India's Republic Day weekend, the film will hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, January 21, 2027. Known for his signature style of immersive storytelling and visually opulent cinematic worlds, Bhansali’s next venture promises to deliver both grand scale and intense emotional depth. To reach a global audience, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official first look of Love & War arriving soon

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Amid the rising hype, a major update has surfaced regarding the film's promotional rollout.

According to a source close to the project, "The first look of Love & War is expected to be unveiled soon, building anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting. The big look reveal is currently in the works and should be released before Diwali 2026. While the exact date is still being finalised, the asset is expected to be unveiled in the weeks to come as the team begins building anticipation for the film."

While lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal head the project, the production team has kept details regarding the rest of the ensemble cast under strict secrecy. Despite unofficial character images circulating on social media in recent months, audiences are urged to ignore leaked content. With the official promotional campaign about to kick off, fans will soon get their first authentic glimpse into Bhansali's vision.

High expectations for a powerhouse collaboration