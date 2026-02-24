/Happy birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali! 7 best movies directed by the filmmaker on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Happy birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker turned 63 on Tuesday. From Khamoshi: The Musical to Gangubai Kathiawadi, here are some of his best creations to watch on OTTs.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 63 on February 24. Known for mesmerizing fans across generations with grandeur and visual opulence, the filmmaker has proved his mastery in larger-than-life love stories. While Bhansali is gearing up for his upcoming project Love & War, here are seven of his best films to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This musical romantic drama was the directorial debut of Bhansali. Released in 1996, it starred Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, and Manisha Koirala in the lead. Said to be the filmmaker's one of the most underrated gems, it revolves around Annie, the daughter of a deaf-mute couple, who dreams of becoming a singer, and falls in love along the way.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Supriya Pathak in key roles, the film is inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The romantic drama follows two lovers caught between rival families. Ram-Leela (2013) was also loved for its music.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 2002 period romantic drama is a timeless classic. Devdas is said to be the filmmaker's finest performance, and it is the tragic love story of Dev and Paro, torn apart by social barriers and family pride. Powerful performances, unforgettable music, and opulent sets, the movie has everything.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Another opulent film that gained widespread praise from fans. The film showcases the love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (Ranveer Singh) and Mastani (Deepika Padukone). Set against an 18th-century backdrop, the film combines war, politics, and forbidden love. Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2010 film is a departure from Bhansali’s usual opulence, as with Guzaarish, he explores the life of a paralysed magician who petitions for euthanasia. The film is said to carefully handle themes of life, dignity, and choice. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2005 film is inspired by the life of Helen Keller, and it tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her devoted teacher. Emotional performances and poignant narrative, it is a must-watch creation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ayesha Kapurn and Nandana Sen.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2022 biographical crime drama follows the journey of Gangubai, a young woman forced into the red-light district. She rises to become a powerful figure in Mumbai’s underworld. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, it was praised by viewers as well as critics.