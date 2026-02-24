/Happy birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali! 7 best movies directed by the filmmaker on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This musical romantic drama was the directorial debut of Bhansali. Released in 1996, it starred Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, and Manisha Koirala in the lead. Said to be the filmmaker's one of the most underrated gems, it revolves around Annie, the daughter of a deaf-mute couple, who dreams of becoming a singer, and falls in love along the way.