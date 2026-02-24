LOGIN
Happy birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali! 7 best movies directed by the filmmaker on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 07:56 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 07:56 IST

Happy birthday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker turned 63 on Tuesday. From Khamoshi: The Musical to Gangubai Kathiawadi, here are some of his best creations to watch on OTTs.
 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 63 on February 24. Known for mesmerizing fans across generations with grandeur and visual opulence, the filmmaker has proved his mastery in larger-than-life love stories. While Bhansali is gearing up for his upcoming project Love & War, here are seven of his best films to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.

Khamoshi: The Musical
Khamoshi: The Musical

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This musical romantic drama was the directorial debut of Bhansali. Released in 1996, it starred Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, and Manisha Koirala in the lead. Said to be the filmmaker's one of the most underrated gems, it revolves around Annie, the daughter of a deaf-mute couple, who dreams of becoming a singer, and falls in love along the way.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Where to watch: Prime Video

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Supriya Pathak in key roles, the film is inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The romantic drama follows two lovers caught between rival families. Ram-Leela (2013) was also loved for its music.

Devdas
Devdas

Where to watch: Prime Video

This 2002 period romantic drama is a timeless classic. Devdas is said to be the filmmaker's finest performance, and it is the tragic love story of Dev and Paro, torn apart by social barriers and family pride. Powerful performances, unforgettable music, and opulent sets, the movie has everything.

Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another opulent film that gained widespread praise from fans. The film showcases the love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (Ranveer Singh) and Mastani (Deepika Padukone). Set against an 18th-century backdrop, the film combines war, politics, and forbidden love. Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015.

Guzaarish
Guzaarish

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2010 film is a departure from Bhansali’s usual opulence, as with Guzaarish, he explores the life of a paralysed magician who petitions for euthanasia. The film is said to carefully handle themes of life, dignity, and choice. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Black
Black

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2005 film is inspired by the life of Helen Keller, and it tells the story of a deaf-blind girl and her devoted teacher. Emotional performances and poignant narrative, it is a must-watch creation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ayesha Kapurn and Nandana Sen.

Gangubai Kathiawadi
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2022 biographical crime drama follows the journey of Gangubai, a young woman forced into the red-light district. She rises to become a powerful figure in Mumbai’s underworld. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, it was praised by viewers as well as critics.

