/AICWA seeks FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali, writes to CM Fadnavis, demands ₹1 Cr compensation

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War has found itself in hot water after the death of crew member Chandradhari Singh Yadav during the shoot of the movie in Mumbai. The recent update is that the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is seeking an FIR against Bhansali and demanding compensation for Yadav's family.

The association has also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the incident has raised serious concerns regarding the implementation of workplace safety.

In a letter posted on social media, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to the Chief Minister that, despite it being a large-scale production house, mandatory safety norms were not followed.

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"The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the implementation of workplace safety measures on film shooting sets. Despite the film being a large-scale production featuring prominent actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, mandatory safety norms were not followed on the set, resulting in the unfortunate death of a worker. Had the required safety measures been strictly implemented and enforced, this tragic incident could possibly have been avoided," the letter reads.



The deceased is survived by his wife and two minor daughters, and was the sole earning member of the family. His death has not only caused emotional trauma to them but has also brought financial hardship.

They have demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation to the Bereaved Family.

''Demand for a High-Level Investigation, ₹1 Crore Compensation to the Bereaved Family, Comprehensive Safety Audit of the Film Set, and Permission to Resume Shooting Only After Full Compliance with Mandatory Safety Norms,'' the subject of the letter reads.

In the letter, they have also highlighted how similar incidents have been reported on film sets associated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They revealed a casualty that took place on the set of Devdas when worker Dindayal Yadav lost his life.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War worker dies on set

On June 18, Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter, died after suffering a severe electric shock at Royal Palms Studio in Mumbai’s Film City. It has also been said that Bhatt was reportedly shooting at the time.