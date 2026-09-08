/Love and War teaser delayed: Here's when the first look will arrive now

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and for good reason, it brings together three of Bollywood's biggest heavyweights, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

While fans have already waited long for the film, it now seems they will have to wait a little longer, as the first glimpse has been delayed again.

If rumours are to be believed, the teaser was expected to drop on September 28, which also happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's birthday. However, it has now been pushed further and will reportedly be unveiled on Diwali.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram dies after alleged assault in Delhi

Love and War teaser delayed: Here's when it will release.

The makers were reportedly planning to make Ranbir's birthday special for him and his fans with the release of the teaser. But now they have decided to postpone it, and have something else planned for his birthday instead.

The teaser of the much-awaited film will now be shown with Namit Malhotra's Ramayana in theatres, which is scheduled for release in Diwali 2026. According to a source, told, Mid Day, the makers chose to release the teaser with Ramayana as they find it,‘’ideal film to introduce the teaser. Since Ranbir Kapoor stars in both movies, showing the Love and War teaser with Ramayana might help it reach a much larger audience.''

The shoot of Love & War has recently wrapped up, and this is also a reason why the teaser release won't be possible in Sept. However, it has also been reported that Bhansali now wants a theatrical release instead of an online launch.

Now, the movie's teaser is expected to arrive in November, with the trailer to be released in December. Love & War has been one of the most talked-about films, first for its star cast and second for its director. When this fantastic combination of actors and director comes together, audience expectations are bound to reach a new level. While the film is still some time away from hitting theatres and plot details have not been revealed yet, it is said to revolve around a love triangle.