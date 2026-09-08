/Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram dies after alleged assault in Delhi; suspects detained

Renowned Manipuri guitarist and Western music pioneer Chongtham Vikram Singh, 54, died following an alleged physical assault by a group of individuals near his residence in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village, police confirmed on Monday (Sep 7). According to the Delhi Police, the Sunlight Colony Police Station received a PCR call on September 7 reporting that Singh had been severely beaten. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the violence erupted after Singh, a musician, went downstairs to object to late-night shouting and nuisance created by local dhaba staff and delivery personnel outside his home.

The confrontation escalated rapidly, with the group allegedly attacking Singh with fists and heavy blows. Following the assault, Singh’s son, Yaiphaba, rushed his injured father to the nearby Holy Family Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical treatment.

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Police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and the victim's subsequent death. Authorities confirmed that multiple suspects, including a minor, have already been detained or apprehended in connection with the crime. The Delhi Police are investigating the case and taking necessary legal action.

In a statement, Delhi Police stated, “In connection with the incident, FIR No. 296/26 u/s 103(2)/3(5) has been registered, and a copy has been provided to the family of the deceased. The DCP and other senior officers have met the family and assured prompt and lawful action. All accused persons have been identified and apprehended. Further investigation is in progress.”

The tragic passing of Singh has sent shockwaves through both the Indian music community and the Northeast diaspora. Singh was a prominent pioneer in Manipur’s Western music scene, famously known for his work as a guitarist with influential rock bands such as Ultra Vires, Phoenix, and Eastern Dark. He was also the eldest son of the acclaimed Manipuri singer Chongtham Kamala.

The incident has sparked intense outrage and protests. Members of the Northeast community, along with local civil society organisations, gathered outside the Sunlight Colony Police Station demanding the swift identification, arrest, and prosecution of every individual involved. The North East Students’ Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), strongly condemned the killing and called for an impartial, immediate probe.