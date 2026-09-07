/Delhi building collapse: Five MCD officials suspended as death toll rises to 7

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect following the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area that killed at least seven people.
Who are the MCD officials suspended?
- Rakesh Kumar: Deputy Commissioner, South Zone
- Ranvir Singh: Superintending Engineer, South Zone
- Lalit Kumar Goel: Executive Engineer (Building), South Zone
- Sunil Chauhan: Assistant Engineer (Building), South Zone
- Ashish Kumar: Junior Engineer (Building)
The MCD's action comes amid a wider crackdown on unauthorised construction and the commercial misuse of residential properties across Delhi. Between June 1 and September 3, 2026, the civic body demolished 983 properties, sealed 464 properties, issued 1,516 show-cause notices over unauthorised construction and served 708 sealing show-cause notices. It also issued 726 demolition orders during the period. The civic body has also conducted a three-month survey of residential areas to identify properties being used for commercial purposes.
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Satya Niketan building collapse: Death toll reaches 7
A building in the congested Satya Niketan colony in Delhi collapsed on Sunday afternoon, triggering a major search and rescue operation. According to officials, ongoing construction work in the basement of a boys' paying guest accommodation allegedly caused structural damage to the building, eventually leading to its collapse. The rescue operation has now entered its second day as teams continue searching for people who may still be trapped under the debris. Most of those reported missing are believed to be students.
In response to the incident, the Delhi government has also ordered the ‘immediate sealing’ of illegal structures with four floors or more. "All illegal constructions with more than four floors will be immediately sealed, and strict action will be taken against the guilty officials, leading to their immediate dismissal,” read a notice issued by the MCD on Monday. The suspension of the five South Zone officials is expected to intensify scrutiny of how building permissions, construction activity and alleged violations were monitored in the area.