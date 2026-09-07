/BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police traffic advisory, affected roads and travel tips for commuters. All you need to know

New Delhi is gearing up for a high-security week as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit from September 11 to 13, 2026. The main diplomatic gathering will take place at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, one of the capital's major international conference venues. While the summit is a major diplomatic event, it is also expected to have a significant impact on everyday travel in Delhi. The movement of foreign leaders, senior delegations and security motorcades could temporarily affect traffic on several major roads, particularly across central and south Delhi and on routes connecting important hotels, the summit venue, railway stations and the airport. For commuters, office-goers, students and visitors, planning ahead will be important during the summit period.

BRICS Summit 2026 dates and venue

The BRICS Leaders' Summit 2026 is scheduled for September 11, 12 and 13 in New Delhi. The summit follows months of meetings and diplomatic engagements conducted under India's BRICS chairship. Leaders and representatives from BRICS member and partner countries are expected to discuss economic, political and global issues. The main summit venue is Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, a prominent international conference and exhibition complex in the national capital.

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Why could Delhi traffic be affected during BRICS Summit?

The movement of VIP motorcades is expected to be one of the biggest factors affecting traffic during the summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been carrying out motorcade rehearsals and preparing diversion arrangements ahead of the high-profile event. More than 35 roads are expected to come under traffic regulation, while 22 diversion points have been identified as part of the arrangements. The impact is expected to extend well beyond Pragati Maidan. Roads in central and south Delhi, along with routes connecting major diplomatic districts and hotels, could face temporary restrictions when a dignitary's convoy passes.

Roads and areas featuring in the traffic arrangements include:

Sardar Patel Marg

Janpath

Akbar Road

Mathura Road

Lodhi Road

Mandi House

Dhaula Kuan

However, commuters should note that restrictions may vary depending on convoy movements and security requirements.

BRICS traffic advisory: What should commuters do?

People travelling through central Delhi between September 11 and 13 should consider leaving earlier than usual. A journey that normally takes 30 minutes could take significantly longer if traffic is temporarily stopped or diverted because of a VIP convoy. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use public transport, especially the Metro, wherever possible. Those travelling by private vehicle should check the latest traffic updates before starting their journey and remain prepared to take an alternative route. People travelling to the airport should be especially cautious and allow additional time. Restrictions on roads leading towards Indira Gandhi International Airport could affect airport-bound traffic during convoy movements.

What about railway stations during the BRICS Summit?

Passengers travelling to or from New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations should also plan their journeys in advance. Traffic management arrangements include routes used by passengers travelling to and from these major railway stations. Anyone with a train to catch during the summit period should avoid leaving home at the last minute. The same advice applies to people travelling to railway stations to receive relatives or friends. Allowing additional travel time could help passengers avoid the risk of missing trains because of unexpected diversions or temporary road closures.

Delhi schools closed on September 11

One of the most immediate changes for Delhi residents will be the closure of schools on Friday, September 11. The Directorate of Education has directed schools across the capital to remain closed that day as part of arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

The move is intended to reduce traffic pressure and facilitate security arrangements and the movement of visiting dignitaries during the high-profile event. Some offices may also remain closed or modify their operations on September 11, depending on applicable government directions and individual workplace arrangements.

BRICS traffic restrictions may be temporary

A road mentioned in a BRICS-related traffic advisory should not automatically be considered closed for the entire day. Many restrictions are expected to be linked to the movement of motorcades and specific security requirements. Traffic could therefore be regulated, diverted or stopped temporarily before normal movement resumes. For this reason, commuters should check live traffic updates shortly before leaving rather than relying solely on their usual route or a static traffic map.

Delhi Metro may be the easier travel option

For journeys within Delhi, the Metro is likely to offer a more predictable alternative to driving through areas affected by convoy movements. Traffic authorities have encouraged commuters to consider public transport during the period of heightened restrictions. Those who need to drive should identify alternative routes in advance and avoid depending entirely on their regular route, particularly when travelling through central Delhi or areas connected to the summit venue.

Security arrangements across Delhi