/BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi hotel rooms that cost ₹18,000 now quote ₹80,000

BRICS Summit 2026 has impacted hotel room prices across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with luxury rooms that normally cost around Rs 18,000 a night now either unavailable or being quoted at Rs 80,000 and above. The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam. India is not only hosting leaders of BRICS member and partner countries but is also the chairman of the group. While the main cause for the surge is the arrival of delegations, diplomats, ministers and senior officials for the high-profile international gathering, properties in Aerocity, Gurugram and Noida - which are far from central Delhi's Bharat Mandapam - also witnessing strong bookings and steep price rise. Several hotels in these areas are also full or sold-out.

Why Delhi Hotel Rates Have Risen

Hotel owner in Noida, Sahil Bharadwaj told WION that the sharp increase in demand was a natural consequence of the BRICS Summit. Rajan Sehgal, a member of the Public Relations Council of the Travel Agents Association of India agreed with Sahil. “When dignitaries or heads of state from all over the world are coming to India with the big delegations, so naturally, the hotels will get full," Sehgal said, as reported by news agency ANI. He pointed out that the demand was spread across the NCR and was not restricted to Lutyens’ Delhi, with hotels in Aerocity, Gurugram, Delhi and Noida also seeing strong bookings. Sehgal described the tariff increase as a temporary phase, noting that senior diplomats, officials and ministers attending major summits generally prefer higher-category rooms.

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A cyber cafe owner in Mayur Vihar - Happy Arora - who is also a travel agent told WION that they had been blocking hotels outside the heart of Delhi to secure lower rates for clients. However, Sahil pointed out that some guests prefer being in the vicinity of the venue to avoid traffic hassles. Sehgal also viewed the surge in hotel demand as an opportunity to showcase India’s hospitality and tourism sector. He said international visitors would get an opportunity to experience India’s culture, heritage, music, dance and cuisine.