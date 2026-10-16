/Ramayana International trailer out: First glimpse of Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 is set for a big-screen release on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, the makers finally unveiled the international trailer on Thursday, offering a glimpse of its grand world, larger-than-life characters, and breathtaking sequences.

Ramayana International trailer out

On October 15 (Thursday), filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and his team unveiled the international trailer for Ramayana Part 1 at a star-studded event in Bengaluru. Later shared on social media platforms, the 2-minute, 36-second clip features new footage and introduces key characters, including Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Ravana worshipping Lord Shiva, and a Jatayu fight sequence.

It opens by recalling a time when the mortal and divine worlds lived in harmony, then introduces a powerful force that takes over and disrupts the balance. The trailer then features Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, who appears on his celestial elephant, Airavata.

As the trailer moves forward, the spotlight shifts to Yash's Ravana alongside a massive Lord Shiva idol, issuing a dominant challenge across the three realms, including Swarg lok, Prithvi lok, and Patal lok. The trailer gradually highlights the charm and divine energy of Ranbir Kapoor's Rama, hinting at the monumental conflict ahead. It also showcases the epic battle between Ravana and Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher.

The project’s cast ensemble, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rocking Star Yash, Ravi Dubey, composer AR Rahman, and director Nitesh Tiwari, attended the event on October 15, with Ranbir Kapoor greeting the audience by saying, “Namaskara Bengaluru.” He further added that next time he will learn more from Yash. "Is baar itna hi seekh ke aaya hoon. Agli baar Yash Boss se thoda jyada seekh ke aaunga (Next time, I will learn a few more lines from Yash in Kannada),” Kapoor said.

Internet reacts

The team gave a shoutout to the visual makers by writing, "From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune, watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND — exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5." As soon as the trailer hit online, several critics shared their thoughts on the visuals, scale and what the film promises. One user wrote, "SOOO GOOOD🔥🔥." Another user left a comment that read, "Proudly saying that’s our truth and our history 🫡"

One more user wrote, "Indian cinema is going to create history on such a massive scale for the very first time. Heartiest congratulations to Namit Malhotra ji and the entire Ramayana team..." "Namit Malhotra, you cooked 😭🔥," another user wrote.

All about Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. It will release on November 5, with Part 2 arriving on Diwali 2027. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.