/Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash to unveil Ramayana’s international trailer at Bengaluru event as makers kick-off global campaign

Weeks ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film, Ramayana Part 1, the film’s cast will be unveiling its international trailer for a global audience. The trailer launch event will take place in Bengaluru on Thursday and will kick off the international campaign of the film.

Hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the event will see Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, A.R. Rahman, director Nitesh Tiwari and other cast members in attendance.

The event comes as Sony Pictures kicks off its global campaign to take the Indian epic to audiences across the world ahead of its worldwide theatrical release.

With Sony Pictures spearheading the international campaign, the focus is on taking Ramayana beyond India and introducing the story to audiences across international markets. The unveiling of the international trailer in Bengaluru marks a key moment in this journey, as the film prepares for a worldwide theatrical release.

Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic.