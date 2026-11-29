Salman Khan, who has shared a long-standing bond with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, has starred in several memorable films with him, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and more. Khan has now extended his best wishes to the director on the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The actor, who became synonymous with Barjatya’s iconic on-screen character Prem, took to social media to cheer on the film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and send his regards to the team.

Salman Khan sends best wishes to Sooraj Barjatya

Salman, Khan shared a poster of Ayushmann and Sharvari’s latest release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, on Instagram. In an Instagram Story, he wished Barjatya and the entire team well and also penned a heartfelt note to his former director, signing off as “your Prem," a reference to his iconic character in several of Barjatya’s films.

He wrote, “Badhai ho, Sooraj Babu! Hearing great things about Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Bahut saara prem from your Prem. #SoorajBarjatya @sharvari @ayushmannk @rajshrifilms.”

Salman Khan's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's long-standing association

Khan and Barjatya share a long-standing association and have given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable family entertainers. Their collaboration began with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, which marked Salman’s breakthrough as a leading actor.

In 1994, the duo reunited for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, a blockbuster that further strengthened their partnership and cemented Khan’s association with the character Prem. They later worked together on Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions. Along with Ayushmann and Sharvari, the film features a strong ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.