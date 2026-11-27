Yeh Prem Mol Liya X reviews:Sooraj Barjatya is back with his signature family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film brings the iconic Rajshri character Prem back to the big screen, with family values, relationships, and romance at its heart. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film hit cinemas on November 27. As the first-day, first-show screenings wrapped up, moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the film's storyline, performances, and emotional appeal. Several netizens welcomed Barjatya's return to his familiar storytelling style and penned their verdict on social media.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya X reviews

On the last Friday of November 2026, Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited film Yeh Prem Mol Liya finally hit cinemas. After seeing the first screening on opening day, critics and audiences quickly turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reviews, discussing the film's storyline, performances, emotional impact, and overall cinematic experience.

One user praised the film, calling it Sooraj Barjatya's best film. The review also noted the filmmaker's evolution in storytelling. It read, "If keeping the word iconic and nostalgia aside, this is Sooraj Barjatya’s best film. Special mention to Surabhi Horo, who is credited for the story, screenplay. Anyone who has the context of Barjatya’s cinema will appreciate this. His coming of age has happened. #yehpremmolliya."

Another X user called Yeh Prem Mol Liya a good family entertainer, writing that it could appeal to upper-middle-class and affluent family audiences. However, it noted that the romance between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's characters felt rushed. The review is read as, "Finished watching #YehPremMolLiya and it is a good film and I can definitely see it clicking with upper middle class and affluent family audiences.

My only complaint is how rushed the romance feels...Ayushmann’s character proposes marriage to Sharvari’s character on the very first day they actually have a conversation...

Sooraj ji...2 3 din ya ek aadh hafta toh ghumne firne dete ek doosre ko janne dete...fir propose karwate bhai… 😂

Overall...a good family entertainer"

One user criticize the film, questioning its storyline, the portrayal of Ayushmann Khurrana's character and its take on marriage and family dynamics. The review is read as, "Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a family film



Even my family said at the interval, let's go home, we'll watch the rest on our phones

Ayushmann Khurrana is a male gold digger

First he worms his way into Sharvari's home, then he gets the whole family to let him in too

On top of that, his dad takes 1.2–1.5 million from Sharvari and gets his loan cleared too

The idea of bringing the bride to the groom's home after marriage is outdated

The groom can support his entire family while living in the bride's home too

New idea unlocked"

One more user took it X and shared the verdict on the film. Calling it "an awesome movie," the review is read as, "One word review ⭐⭐⭐½ awesome movie must watch with family

Storyline first half me kafi loophole hain

Second half kaafi emotional hai

Final verdict story early 2000 ki tipical story lagti hai

Idea kisi ko bhi pasand nahi aayega ki ladka...........

⭐⭐⭐½"

One netizen gave Sooraj Barjatya's film a negative rating and lashed out in the review, citing its melodrama, outdated storytelling, preachy dialogues, and performances. However, while praising Himesh Reshammiya's music and calling the soundtrack the film's biggest highlight, the review read as, "#YehPremMolLiya UNBEARABLE."

Melodrama. Clichés. Preachiness. Outdated. Exhausting… #SoorajBarjatya fails miserably with his worn-out #Rajshri template in #YPML… Only #HimeshReshammiya saves this sinking ship!

Weighed down by heavy-handed sanskaar lectures, terrible writing, and a lifeless first half, the film tests your patience. Even the performances fall completely flat—#AyushmannKhurrana looks miscast and repetitive, #Sharvari fails to impress, and veterans like #AnupamKher, #SwanandKirkire, and #GeetaAgrawalSharma deliver loud, unconvincing acts.

The ONLY saving grace and true highlight is #HimeshReshammiya’s sensational music! His soulful title track and #JhumkaPatola are absolute chartbusters, while #JaiAmbeBol and #BulayeChhathiMaa bring the only real magic and energy to the screen.

Overall, Skip this tedious, poorly acted drama—just listen to Himesh Reshammiya’s brilliant soundtrack on loop!"

Calling it a "OKayish Family Entertainer", one user wrote, "#YehPremMolLiya - Bollywood’s Favorite Family Drama Genre is Back. 90s Style film & Music. Chartbuster Songs. Sharvari looks Beautiful & Awesome Perf. Ayushmann, Anupam Kher, Mom, Dad… Gud Perf frm everyone. Colourful Visuals & Costumes. Convenient Writing. Good 1st Hlf & Avg Lengthy 2nd Hlf. Emotionally charged. ‘OKayish’ Family Entertainer!"

WION's review of Yeh Prem Mol Liya

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and shared her verdict in her review, which read, "With some references to Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and even Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s (hook step), Sooraj Barjatya’s latest Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels like a mashup of his old hits. Full marks for flipping the narrative, taking patriarchy head-on. But ultimately it's a film where a man helps his wife and family and is hailed for changing the narrative. Yeh Prem Mol Liya pushes the envelope but not quite. It’s got its heart in the right place but doesn’t leave a lasting impact." Read the full review here.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film features a strong ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.

The film marks Ayushmann and Sharvari's first collaboration with Barjatya, who is known for hits such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivah.