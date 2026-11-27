Mimi Chakraborty has established herself as a familiar face in Bengali cinema, with a career spanning television, films and politics. The actor has now entered a new chapter in her personal life, tying the knot with Siddhartha Dutta in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. Mimi announced the marriage by sharing a series of photographs on social media, giving fans their first glimpse of the occasion.

Mimi Chakraborty shares first wedding pictures

Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty has surprised fans with news of her wedding to Siddhartha Dutta. Mimi took to Instagram to share photographs from the ceremony. One of the pictures showed the couple displaying their wedding rings, while another captured them signing the marriage documents. A photograph also showed the newlyweds embracing.

The actress kept the caption minimal, using red heart emojis to mark the occasion. The pictures offered fans a glimpse of the celebrations without revealing too much about the couple's private life.

The Kolkata ceremony is reportedly only the beginning of the wedding festivities. According to media reports, the couple is expected to hold traditional wedding celebrations in Kalimpong on December 5, followed by a reception in Kolkata on December 11.

Pre-wedding functions, including mehendi and sangeet, are also expected to be part of the celebrations. However, these details have been reported by media outlets and should not be presented as an independently confirmed announcement from the couple.

Who is Siddhartha Dutta, Mimi Chakraborty's husband?

While Mimi is a recognised name in Bengali cinema, Siddhartha Dutta has maintained a relatively low profile. According to media reports, he is a marine engineer associated with the international Merchant Navy sector.

Reports also suggest that the two were introduced through a mutual friend and gradually developed a relationship. The couple largely kept their personal life away from the public eye before announcing their marriage

All about Mimi Chakraborty

Mimi Chakraborty rose to prominence through the Bengali television show Gaaner Oparey, in which she played the character Pupe. She subsequently made her film debut with Bapi Bari Jaa and went on to feature in several Bengali films, including Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Posto and Raktabeej.