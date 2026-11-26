French actor Gérard Depardieu, best known for his work in films such as Cyrano de Bergerac and Green Card, is set to face trial over an alleged rape involving actress Charlotte Arnould. The latest development comes after years of legal proceedings surrounding the accusations, which date back to 2018. A Paris appeals court has now upheld the decision to send the case to trial, rejecting the actor’s attempt to challenge the order.

Court upholds trial order in one allegation

The Paris Court of Appeal has reportedly upheld the decision to send Depardieu to trial over an alleged incident on August 7, 2018. However, the court dismissed the allegation concerning a second incident said to have taken place on August 13 of the same year.

The ruling followed an appeal by Depardieu’s legal team against an investigating judge’s decision in August 2025 to refer the case to a criminal court. The decision means the actor will face proceedings over the allegation that remains before the court. It does not amount to a finding of guilt.

Depardieu has denied wrongdoing in the case, and his lawyers have disputed the allegations. Following the appeals court’s decision, the defence could still approach France’s highest court, the Cour de Cassation.

However, a further appeal would focus on whether the law was correctly applied, rather than reopening the evidence or conducting a fresh trial. The court has not announced a date for the proceedings. If convicted, Depardieu could face a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Charlotte Arnould first made allegations in 2018

Arnould first accused Depardieu in 2018, when she was 22. According to accounts of the case, she had known the actor since childhood and had visited his Paris residence to discuss her acting career.

Her allegations became one of the prominent cases to draw attention to accusations of sexual misconduct within the French film industry. Arnould’s lawyer described the latest ruling as a relief for her client, who has been waiting for the case to proceed

Actor recently accepted separate sexual assault conviction

The latest case comes shortly after Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate conviction for sexually assaulting two women during the 2021 filming of Les Volets verts (The Green Shutters).