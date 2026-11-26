Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside actor Ravi Kishan. Following Deepika Padukone, Akshay spoke about his eight-hour work shift and the highs and lows of his career. Explaining his take, the actor stood firm on his strict work rule and his belief in maintaining a disciplined work schedule.

Akshay Kumar reacts to his 8-hour work shift

During the latest appearance on KWK 9, Karan praised the actor for giving debutant directors a chance by working on their projects. Akshay highlighted how prominent filmmakers no longer sign him. He then explained his eight-hour work shift, saying he prefers to spend his time on set rather than in his vanity van.

Akshay said, "A lot of big people don’t want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don’t even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family."

Akshay reflected on his 36-year journey in the film industry and shared how the concept of karma has shaped his understanding of success and failure.

He stated, "I have been in this industry for 36 years. There is this thing called karma, you know? I put so much hard work into a film, but that film doesn't work. And then there's another film that didn't really require that much effort. It was just an ordinary film. I didn't even like it that much, but it worked. I ask God, "This was such a good film. I put so much effort into it. But why didn't it work?" What does God do in His own way? He takes something from here and gives it over there. He plays with you. So many people in this industry say, "I have understood it all." But the truth is, even they haven't figured it out."

Akshay Kumar opens up about doing multiple films a year

The Welcome actor responds to the audience’s view that he should make fewer films and focus on making each one a major success. He also asks whether audiences think he puts any less effort into making four films a year.

"What do you think? Am I making those four films without trying to make them great? That's somebody else's perception. My perception, my belief—and I have done so many films for you. Do you think I don't work hard? Did you have any complaints against me?" Akshay said.

Akshay also cited acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible, noting that their shoots are often completed in 90 days or less.

He said, "There are complaints about how a film can be completed in just 55-60 days. I was recently reading an interview with Christopher Nolan, and none of the films he has made so far has taken more than 90 days to shoot. Mission: Impossible was shot in 55 days."

About Akshay Kumar

The actor was last seen in Priyadarshan's crime thriller Haiwaan, which was released on September 11, 2026, alongside Saif Ali Khan. Earlier, he also appeared in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle.