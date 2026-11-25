Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar have come out in support of Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday, months after the matter became a widespread debate. The conversation is from the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, where the filmmaker also spoke about Akshay's work ethic, describing him as one of the most disciplined actors.

Karan Johar praises Akshay Kumar's work ethic

During the conversation, Karan recalled working with Akshay and his commitment to filmmaking.

“When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5 am. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for,” Karan shared.

KJo calls Deepika Padukone's demand her right

Drawing a parallel between Akshay's approach to work and the debate around working hours, Karan defended Deepika's decision saying, “And I think that's exactly my point—as a producer, I respect it. And that's why I also respect Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair. I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody's putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement."

Akshay agreed, saying fixed hours help shoots stay organised.

What was Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift controversy

The matter came to light in 2025 after reports suggested she had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over differences with the makers, reportedly including her demand for an eight-hour shift.

She was subsequently confirmed to be out of the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, with production house Vyjayanthi Movies stating that the two sides could not find a partnership.

Deepika later defended her position. Speaking to Brut India, Deepika said, “In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. I am saying this as if I may say so…a top star. Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew.”

Koffee With Karan 9

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will feature Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The promo shows them joking around, and Ravi teaching Akshay some of his viral dance moves.