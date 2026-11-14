/Koffee with Karan 9: Ananya Panday dials her exes as Ananya Birla and Shanaya Kapoor join her on the couch

Karan Johar’s long-running celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan Season 9, continues to make headlines every week, keeping viewers hooked with a new episode every Wednesday. After welcoming soon-to-be parents of two, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the show is all set to bring another exciting pairing to the iconic couch. This time, Bollywood’s Bae Ananya Panday will be joined by entrepreneur and multi-hyphenate Ananya Birla for a fun-filled episode packed with glamour, candid conversations, and unfiltered confessions.

Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla to feature in the new episode of KWK 9

The episode kicks off with trademark wit as Ananya Panday confesses she hates every other Ananya in the world, except Ananya Birla. The sparks fly as the duo dives into "Sip It If You've Done It," uncovering juicy anecdotes, including how Ananya Birla once cleared an entire venue for a private date.

Ananya Panday surprises Karan when she makes phone calls to Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, and Kartik Aaryan, prompting Ananya Birla's amused callout that she’s dialled all her exes.

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The excitement peaks with a special appearance by Shanaya Kapoor, leading to a hilarious challenge to craft a line that works equally well in the boardroom and the bedroom. Laughter peaks further when both Shanaya and Ananya candidly admit they are a fan of Ranveer Singh, while Ananya Birla reveals the most un-Birla thing about her is that she never carries money on herself.