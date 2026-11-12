/Koffee With Karan Season 9: Kiara Advani opens up about 'mom guilt' and seeking postpartum advice from Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

Kiara Advani has revealed that she took advice from actresses and new mothers Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekha during her postpartum phase. Kiara appeared on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan along with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra and spoke candidly about the emotional and physical changes that came along with motherhood. Kiara is a mother to a one-year-old baby girl and is expecting her second child.

Kiara Advani reached out to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif



In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara appeared on the couch with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. She recalled breaking down during a podcast after becoming a mother and said the experience helped her channel her emotions. She said, "Sometimes all you want is an outlet. It is such a whole shift for any new mom that women really understand women. When we found out that we were pregnant for the first time, the first three months were really hard. You go through nausea and hormone changes. At that time, we thought we wouldn’t tell anyone. I said I needed to talk to my mother and mother-in-law. I need women who understand me."

Host Karan Johar then revealed that Kiara would call Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Patralekhaa during her postpartum phase. Kiara added, "We were checking up on each other. All of us are in the same field. I remember calling her (Alia) up and asking about getting back to shoot, and understanding how do we make this work. Your priority is your family as well, and at work you are professional. How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you feel guilty at times? Mom guilt is just there."

While Alia welcomed her first child in 2022, Katrina became a mother in 2025 when she gave birth to her son, Vihaan. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao also welcomed a baby girl in November 2025.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”

In November 2025, the couple revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra, meaning God's princess.

On October 7 this year, Kiara and Sidharth announced their second pregnancy on Instagram. The couple wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”