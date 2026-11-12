/Koffee with Karan 9: Kiara Advani addresses backlash over intimate Toxic scenes with Yash; reveals Sidharth Malhotra's reaction

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 9 brought soon-to-be parents of two, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, to the show's iconic couch. As the host asked them candid questions about their marriage, relationship, and professional journeys, the conversation also touched on a recent controversy surrounding Kiara and the backlash over her intimate on-screen chemistry with Yash in Toxic.

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's reaction to the Tabaahi song

During her conversation with Karan, Kiara opened up about the online backlash she faced over her intimate scenes with Yash in the song “Tabaahi” from Toxic. She addressed criticism and shared her husband's reaction to the backlash against her.

She revealed that he never questioned her about the scenes or brought up the controversy in their day-to-day conversations. She said, “He had not cared about it. He has never brought it up. We have never spoken about it. It did not affect him; he was not bothered.”

Karan also pointed out the double standards married actors face, particularly the harsher scrutiny women face for portraying romantic scenes on screen. Agreeing with him, Kiara said that actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others have been facing this controversy for several years now.

She stated, “It has been happening now for donkey years, for decades. From Aishwarya to so many wonderful actors.”

'Gone outside of my comfort zone playing that role'

Speaking about Toxic's box-office performance, Kiara said the situation was heartbreaking and left her feeling very low.

She added, “On day one, it is heartbreaking. Especially for this film, because as a team, none of us saw this coming. When it misfired despite opening to what it did, it was heartbreaking for me that first weekend. I was very low about it. But then there was a lot of appreciation. I had gone outside of my comfort zone playing that role. I think in my journey this will be defining.”

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The actors tied the knot in February 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer. In July 2025, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Announcing the news on social media, they shared a joint post and wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”

In November 2025, the couple revealed their daughter's name, Saraayah Malhotra, which means “God's princess.”

The couple stepped into parenthood once again, sharing on October 7 this year that they were expecting their second child. On Instagram, Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint post featuring a baby's sock alongside their firstborn. They wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”