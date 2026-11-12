/New York building collapse kills at least 8, seven children among 19 injured: What caused the Brooklyn tragedy?

The death toll in the New York building collapse on Wednesday rose to eight, with 19 injured. Among the injured, seven were children. The incident occurred after a three-story residential building collapsed in the Flatbush neighbourhood of Brooklyn, US, prompting a massive emergency response from nearly 250 firefighters and rescue workers.



The fire department confirmed that after the incident, four people were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Firefighters continued to work at the next residential property, with its walls torn down, exposing a bedroom and a clothing wardrobe.



In response to the incident, a witness identified as Anthony told PIX11 News that he heard people screaming and a "bomb"-like noise was heard after the building collapsed. Another witness, identified as Melissa Orna, told The New York Times, "The whole building started shaking, and then it just fell."



The building collapsed onto a neighbouring construction site where crews had been carrying out excavation work, according to Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of New York’s Department of Buildings, who addressed reporters late Wednesday. "We do not know how many people are still in the collapse zone, and this will be a prolonged operation," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said on Wednesday, adding that among the injured were seven children.

How did the building collapse?

The New York City Department of Buildings has confirmed that the three-story apartment building collapsed due to "unsafe construction operations at the adjacent property." The fallen structure was a four-unit apartment building dating to 1930, Reuters reported.



FDNY Chief John Esposito also confirmed that the building experienced a complete collapse into an adjacent construction site where excavation work was in progress. In addition, Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani also confirmed that crews had been doing excavation work before the collapse.

New York Mayor Mamdani lauds efforts of emergency team

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani commended emergency responders for navigating what he described as treacherous wreckage and hazardous voids hidden beneath the surface during the operation. "I want to ask New Yorkers to please take a moment to pray for those who passed away today and all of those who are mourning their loss," he added at the news conference.

