/‘Active Shooting’ near White House: At least 4 shot in Washington DC

A major law enforcement response is underway in Northwest Washington, DC, on Thursday morning (Nov 12) after an active shooting near the Logan Circle neighbourhood left multiple people wounded and escalated into a tense barricade situation. According to news outlet ABC, at least four people, with subsequent local reports indicating at least five, were shot near the intersection of 15th and P Streets, Northwest. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) initially issued an urgent public warning around 8:20 a.m., stating on social media, "CRITICAL ALERT: MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. AVOID THE AREA."

No suspect is currently in custody. In a follow-up update, the department confirmed that the volatile scene has evolved into a standoff in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest, roughly a mile northeast of the White House. "The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident," police stated.

Authorities have cordoned off surrounding blocks, closed nearby roadways, and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity. Federal and military support have also been mobilised to assist local officers. A US official confirmed that National Guard troops are helping secure the outer perimeter, noting that no guardsmen have been injured or directly engaged. Additionally, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are responding to assist with the investigation.