Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are all set to come together for the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 9. The newly released promo gives viewers a sneak peek into the actors' bond, with their humorous exchanges and shared memories.

Interestingly, the pairing was suggested by Akshay himself. Karan reveals this in the promo while welcoming the two guests. Sharing the video on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "When @akshaykumar suggested this pairing, I knew we were in for a riot...but even I wasn’t prepared for THIS much entertainment! @ravikishann."

Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay Kumar his viral dance step

One of the most entertaining moments in the promo comes when Akshay expresses his interest in learning Ravi's popular hook step. The Bhojpuri actor then showed him the signature move, with Akshay joining him.

The discussion soon shifted to the personal side when Ravi speaks about his journey in the entertainment industry. Embracing his popular nickname, 'Bihar ka Brad Pitt', he said, "People walk and come up in life; I've crawled and I've reached."

The two then exchange an affectionate hug, with Akshay telling Ravi, "I love you."

The episode also features the show's games and Rapid Fire round, where Akshay delivers another of his trademark one-liners.

When Karan asks him to choose between spending a year without sex or going a year without working out, the actor says, "Isn't sex the best workout?"

Another playful exchange takes place during a buzzer round. Asked to name things that have hair, Ravi comes up with "nose" and "ears", while Akshay adds "Karan Johar", leaving the host amused and slightly flustered.

Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan's collaborations

The two actors first appeared together in Zakhmi Dil (1994), and have worked together in Keemat: They Are Back (1998), Aan: Men at Work (2004), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and Mission Raniganj (2023).