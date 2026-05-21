/Aaron Rodgers, 42, to retire after 'full circle' last NFL season with Steelers under McCarthy

Veteran NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has announced that the upcoming 2026 season will be his last. Rodgers will turn up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL 2026 - the 22nd season for the 42-year-old. Rodgers, who had played for the Steelers in NFL 2025 and had said that it could be his last season in the league, changed is decision post hiring of Mike McCarthy as head coach to replace Mike Tomlin, who resigned this offseason. Notably, Rodgers and McCarthy were together 13 years at the Green Bay Packers and the duo had won the Super Bowl 2010 by defeating Tomlin's Steelers. Rodgers had won two of his four MVP trophies under McCarthy only.

Why Rodgers is staying on another season in NFL?

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (May 20) in Pittsburgh, Rodgers said that he was contemplating quitting NFL after last season where he guided the Steelers to AFC North Division title. Tomlin's resignation also pushed his thoughts towards quitting but the WB revealed that hiring of McCarthy changed his mind.

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"When [Tomlin] said he was stepping away, that was an emotional moment just because we all love him so much and care about him, and I thought that was probably it for me in Pittsburgh," Rodgers said. "But when the decision was made to hire [McCarthy], I started opening my mind back up to coming back."

Rodgers bowing out with full cricle